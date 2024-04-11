Turkish Airlines resumes its daily flights to Mogadishu after suspension over impending terror attack

Turkish Airlines on Wednesday resumed its flights to Mogadishu, Somalia.

The airlines suspended its flights to the Somalia capital on Tuesday after the United States government issued a travel advisory.

The US Embassy in Nairobi had on Monday announced that it received intel reports on impending terror attacks targeting Aden Abdulle International Airport.

Following, the advisory, the Turkish Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines had both announced cancellations of their daily flights to Mogadishu.

Ethiopian Airline is yet to resume its normal flights to Mogadishu citing “lack of passengers” as ground for its delay.

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi issued the urgent security warning for Mogadishu, citing credible threats to various locations such as Aden Adde International Airport.

The Embassy added that due to these threats, all movements for U.S. Embassy personnel in the Somali capital have been suspended for Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

“Terrorist groups in Somalia may carry out attacks with little or no warning in public areas, and methods may include explosives and mortar fire.

U.S. citizens in Somalia are advised to remain vigilant, review their security plans, and stay informed through local media. The U.S. government’s capacity to aid citizens in Somalia is notably limited.” read the statement.

In January this year, a number of mortar rounds landed inside the Aden Adde International Airport area, in which the UN Compound is located leaving a UN Guard Unit member dead.

The mortar rounds also damaged infrastructure at the facility.

Al-Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

