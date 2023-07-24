Somali Immigration Chief demands better govt service delivery

The Director General of the Somali Immigration and Nationality Agency, Ahmed Saeed Mohamed, has emphasized the need for government officials to work on improving relations with members of the public and delivering better government services.

During a recent visit to the passport issuance agency, Mohamed was briefed by department heads on the various challenges facing the agency.

He also took the time to interview staff members and understand the challenges they face in order to improve efficiency and service delivery.

Mohamed’s call for better government service delivery comes at a time when many Somali citizens are calling for improvements in the delivery of public services.

By working to improve relations with the public and addressing the challenges facing the agency, Mohamed hopes to make progress towards this goal.

As the Director General of the Somali Immigration and Nationality Agency, Mohamed plays a critical role in ensuring that government services are delivered efficiently and effectively.

His recent visit to the passport issuance agency demonstrates his commitment to this important task and his dedication to improving the lives of Somali citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

