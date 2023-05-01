Somali Gov’t Forces Crack Down on Drug-Related Activities in Mogadishu

The Somali government forces have taken decisive action against drug trafficking in the Wadajir and Dharkenley districts of Mogadishu.

In a series of joint operations, the government forces arrested several individuals suspected of involvement in drug-related activities.

The operation, which took place over the weekend, was aimed at curbing the illegal drug trade, which has been a growing concern in the region.

The government forces conducted thorough searches for suspected drug traffickers, leading to the arrest of multiple individuals in the Wadajir district.

The latest operation is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle drug networks and bring those involved in drug trafficking to justice.

