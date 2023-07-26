Somali Government Retakes Goofgaduud Burey from al-Shabaab Fighters

The Somali government has retaken control of the Goofgaduud Burey locality from al-Shabaab, without any resistance from the extremist group.

The area, located 30km from Baidoa town, had been seized by al-Shabaab fighters just last week.

This is not the first time that al-Shabaab has taken control of the Goofgaduud Burey area, which is a strategic location to be defended from the city of Baidoa, the provisional capital of Southwest Somalia. The group has repeatedly carried out serious attacks in this region, making the Somali army’s successful recapture of the area a significant milestone in the fight against al-Shabaab.

The news comes as the African Union is preparing to hand over security responsibilities to Somali security forces. ATMIS, in partnership with the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), recently concluded the successful drawdown of 2,000 troops in compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions 2628 and 2670 (2022).

As part of this handover, six Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) were handed over to Somali Security Forces (SSF), including Xaaji Cali, Miirtuquo, Cadale, Albao, Gherille, and Aljazeera 1. One FOB, Marka Ayub, was closed.

The successful retaking of Goofgaduud Burey without resistance from al-Shabaab is an encouraging sign for the Somali army and its partners, as they work towards building a more stable and secure Somalia. However, it is important to remain vigilant and continue the fight against extremism and terrorism in the country.

The handover of security responsibilities from the African Union to Somali security forces is a significant step towards achieving this goal. It is essential that the Somali security forces are equipped with the necessary skills, resources, and support to effectively combat terrorism and maintain stability in the country.

