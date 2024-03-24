Somali government nabs 16 suspects involved in SYL hotel attack in Mogadishu

Somalia’s Federal Government says they have apprehended 16 individuals are suspected of being behind the deadly attack at SYL Hotel in the capital Mogadishu on 15th March, 2024, that left dead at least 3 and wounded scores of others.

In a statement the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said that the National Intelligence and Security Agency(NISA) arrested Abdinasir Dahir Nur who facilitated the two cars with explosives to enter into the city.

“Four other men with registration of ownership to those two cars were also seized after the Hotel attack, Five members of the Security forces at checkpoints are being interrogated and under investigation, we will share with the results of the investigation to public when it is concluded”, the statement said.

The statement added that all men involved in the matter will be submitted to court for trail and that the five members of the security Forces who were on duty on that fateful night are being interrogated.

This even as questions continue to abound over how Al-Shabab militants accessed a highly fortified area near the Presidential Palace and were never detected.

Among those injured in the attack included senior government officials and civilians including the government Spokesperson Farhan Jimale.

Somali government airlifted the mostly wounded victims of the Al-Shabab complex attack to Turkey for further treatment in an evacuation exercise witnessed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

