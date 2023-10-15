Somali GorGor Army Units Enter Galmudug, Pledge Relentless Assault on Al-Shabaab Strongholds

Two contingents of the 18th battalion of Somalia’s GorGor elite army arrived in Wisil, Mudug region, on Saturday, pledging to step up the offensive against Al-Shabaab militants. Officers have indicated that Shabeelow village will serve as the initial focus of their renewed campaign.

The 9th and 10th units embarked from the capital, Mogadishu, travelling over 700 kilometres through various central regions before reaching their destination in Wisil. Their deployment is part of the Somali Government’s wider strategy to escalate the ongoing battle against Al-Shabaab, who maintain formidable strongholds in the area.

The units have reportedly been warmly welcomed in every district they have visited. Plans are underway for their next operational phase, which will see them advance to Shabeelow. This area has been fortified by Al-Shabaab with the digging of large trenches.

Additional forces, comprising troops from the Abu Dujana brigade and local forces, are also participating in the current military surge. The Somali Government is swiftly mobilising reinforcements, including recently furloughed GorGor units, for both front-line engagements and to secure areas newly liberated from Al-Shabaab.

On Friday, another GorGor contingent entered the Ruun-nirgood village in the Middle Shabelle region. They are supported by a detachment of local armed residents, who have committed to a long-term, community-backed security strategy.

The ramped-up military actions stress the Somali Government’s commitment to eradicating Al-Shabaab strongholds and reasserting control over pivotal regions, as it seeks to restore stability across the affected areas.

