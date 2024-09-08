Mogadishu, Somalia – Suspected Alshabaab member Abdikarim Elmi who left Germany to join the Al-Qaeda-linked group on Saturday appeared before the Somali Military Court where he gave a detailed information of his involvement with the group and the circumstances that led to his eventual escape.

Elmi, who returned to Somalia after an extended stay in Europe, provided testimony regarding how his physical disabilities prevented him from participating in combat, resulting in a role in overseeing logistics for the group.

“I returned from Germany and made my way through Mogadishu, then Hargeisa, before reaching Jilib – Al-Shabaab’s administrative capital” Elmi recounted before the court. He described how his physical impairments—blindness in one eye, leg braces, and a broken arm—rendered him unfit for combat duties. Instead, Al-Shabaab officials provided him with religious legal training, ultimately assigning him to manage food supplies and other responsibilities.

Although Al-Shabaab granted him the nickname of “Ugaas” (a traditional leader in the Somali culture) Elmi claims he became increasingly uncomfortable with the group’s ideology and operations.

“I began to see that their system was unlawful, and I could no longer justify being part of their system,” he testified.

His growing disillusionment prompted him to make the decision to defect from the group. “I fled to Mogadishu, but being a northerner from the Isaaq clan, it was difficult to find support or safe haven here.” Elmi told the court.

Elmi went on to describe how he struggled to blend into the Mogadishu society, knowing no one in the city and fearing repercussions from both the group he had abandoned and the local authorities.

“I had no family or contacts in the city, and I found it difficult to surrender to the government. I consulted with a local person, who advised me to keep a low profile and integrate quietly into the community.” he said.

After over a year of hiding Elmi was eventually apprehended and charged in connection with his alleged activities with the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Abubakar Mohamed