Somali Foreign Affairs acting minister meets Chinese envoy to Somalia to discuss bolstering bilateral relations and security

Somalia’s Federal Government Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the State Minister, Ali Omar has on Monday held meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Fei Shengchao.

The meeting in the Nation capital Mogadishu focused on various mutually beneficial to both sides including strengthening the strategic cooperation between the two countries in different areas including security and humanitarian spheres.

The two officials underscored the significance of closer cooperation between the two countries in security, economic development and regional matters.

Omar expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the meeting, highlighting Somalia’s government undertaking to national development and security and stability.

He underscored the need for the Chinese support to bolster the ongoing reforms being witnessed in various sectors including security and the war against Al-Shabaab.

Ambassador Shengchao thanked the acting minister for the cordial reception and reiterated the Chinese government unwavering commitment to further supporting Somalia in its endeavour for peace, stability and national development.

He commended the efforts by the Federal government to eradicating Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation.

China supports the Federal Government of Somalia in safeguarding national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peace and reconstruction of the nation marred by decades of civil war and insurgency.

The Chinese government is also involved in providing support to the Somali government forces especially the military and humanitarian sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

