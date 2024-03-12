Hormuud Salaam Foundation Launches its 12th Annual Iftar Program in Mogadishu

The Hormuud Salaam Foundation proudly announces the launch of its 12th Annual Iftar Program, a humanitarian initiative dedicated to supporting the needy and vulnerable Somali communities during the holy month of Ramadan.

This year’s program commenced with a heartwarming gesture of providing financial assistance to 120 deserving women through the Banadir Region Women’s Organization. This act of kindness and generosity is the first of many that the foundation will undertake in its extensive campaign to bring aid to those in need during month.

The Iftar Program is not limited to this initial act of generosity. In the coming days, the foundation will extend its reach to lend a helping hand to over 7,000 individuals from the most vulnerable communities. This includes those receiving care in Dr. Habeb and Lazaeri mental hospitals, inmates in the Central Prison, disabled soldiers at Martini Hospital, and children undergoing rehabilitation at Mama Ugaso Center for street children.

In a commitment to inclusivity and empathy, the program also encompasses aid for Yemeni refugees, Orphan Children, and the students at Al-Nur School for the Blind and Banadir Regional School for the Deaf, as well as the needy associated with Save Somali Women and Children (SSWC), Somali Women Organization, Somali Women Development Center (SWDC), and Somali Humanitarian Education and Development Association (SOHEDA).

Mr. Abdullahi Nur Osman, the CEO of Hormuud Salaam Foundation, stated, “Our Annual Iftar Program is more than just a charity initiative; it is a commitment to the well-being and dignity of the less fortunate in our society. During this holy month of Ramadan, it is more important than ever to strengthen the bonds of community and extend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in need.”

The Hormuud Salaam Foundation, in its steadfast dedication to social responsibility, believes in the power of community and the shared responsibility to uplift those in need. This year’s Iftar Program is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to bring hope, relief, and a sense of belonging to the less fortunate during this blessed month.

END

