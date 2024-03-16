Somali Forces Kill Deputy Head of al-Shabaab for Mudug and Galgadud Regions

Dumaye, Somalia -Somali forces, supported by local militia, ambushed in the Dumaye area on Friday night, resulting in the death of Mohamed Isaaq Aw-rage (Maradade), the deputy head of al-Shabaab for the Mudug and Galgadud regions.

Government officials confirmed that Maradade, a wanted terrorist responsible for numerous acts of violence, was killed alongside another foreign leader and five militants while they were attempting to recover their weapons.

While the Somali government did not disclose the identity of the foreign militant leader killed in the operation, it is believed to be a significant loss for Al-Shabaab’s leadership structure in the region.

The operation was conducted based on intelligence indicating that the group was planning a significant movement in the area.

“This operation was carried out in areas where the Khawarij had stayed after receiving intelligence indicating they were preparing to move significantly. Maradade was involved in previous attacks in those regions,” stated an anonymous government official.

The operation holds particular significance in light of the recent attack on the SYL Hotel in Mogadishu, where al-Shabaab militants stormed the premises, resulting in the deaths of three soldiers and the injury of 27 individuals. The elimination of Maradade, a key figure in the al-Shabaab leadership structure, demonstrates the government’s commitment to combating terrorism and restoring stability in the region.

Al-Shabaab, known for its brutal insurgency against Somalia’s federal government since 2006, seeks to establish its own rule based on its interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. The group has been responsible for numerous acts of violence, including bombings, assassinations, and attacks on civilian and military targets.

