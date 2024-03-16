Somaliland threatens to deny Ethiopia naval base unless recognized

Paris, France – Dr. Isse Kayd Mohamud, Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, met with the Somaliland community in Paris, where he provided updates on the ongoing negotiations between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

Dr. Kayd expressed optimism about the nearing completion of their agreement while emphasizing the critical points that have been disclosed to the public.

Addressing the community, Dr Kayd highlighted two key aspects of the agreement that have been made public, emphasizing the need for broad support within Somaliland.

He revealed that the agreement includes the establishment of a naval base for Ethiopia, contingent upon immediate recognition of Somaliland. According to Dr. Kayd, the two elements of the agreement are inseparable.

Furthermore, Dr Kayd shared that Ethiopia is expected to reroute a significant portion of its trade through Somaliland, with an initial target of at least 10%, potentially increasing to 30% in the subsequent year.

This development holds the promise of boosting economic ties between the two nations.

Expanding on the context of the negotiations, Dr Kayd acknowledged that while many countries have raised concerns about the lack of recognition for Somaliland, Ethiopia understands the situation better than any other African nation.

He emphasized that if Ethiopia fails to recognize Somaliland, it would be a missed opportunity for peace, although it would not deter Somaliland’s resolve.

Dr Kayd clarified that technical teams from both nations are meticulously reviewing the agreement, dispelling rumours of a post-Djibouti conference agreement and affirming that discussions have been ongoing for the past four months.

He also shared that the Somaliland negotiation team recently visited coastal towns, including Berbera and Borama, to engage with local communities and gather their input.

However, recent reports suggest that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two nations may encounter significant obstacles.

Bloomberg reports international pressure on Ethiopia to reduce regional conflicts, potentially leading to a withdrawal of its intention to recognize Somaliland as a separate entity.

Ethiopian authorities have reportedly conveyed to international diplomats their readiness to retract their recognition of Somaliland.

This shift in stance was hinted at during a recent meeting between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Kenyan President William Ruto in Kenya.

Prime Minister Ahmed indicated a willingness to compromise on critical aspects of the Ethiopia-Somaliland deal to foster better relations with Somalia.

Somaliland, a self-declared independent region in the Horn of Africa, and Ethiopia, a neighbouring country have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

