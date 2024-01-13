Somali Football Federation suspends regional football competition in Mogadishu over stone throwing chaos

The ongoing Somalia’s regional football competition that has been happening in the Nation capital Mogadishu has been temporarily suspended over fans chaos

The Somali Football Federation (SFF) has on Friday announced the suspension of the football tournament for three days to investigate and find out the stoning of the convoy carrying players Of South West regional State team on Friday evening.

In the melee, that took place after the end of the thrilling match between Galmudug and South West States teams , several players were injured and window panes of the buses carrying the players shattered.

Reacting to the incident, South West State ministers for sports announced the opting out of the regional team over the mayhem until a substantive genuine reason was ascertained on the circumstances surrounding the stoning of his players.

However, senior government officials led by National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Commander Mahad Salaad visited the players and their officials to console and assure them of maximum security.

Salaad, in his address to the team, pledged to undertake the security of the players and their officials until the climax of the regional tournament.

South West State regional team accused their Galmudug counterpart of orchestrating the stoning hurling incident at them demanding apology from the authorities and officials of the team.

Earlier on, Galmudug State has brushed aside South West State team with a 3-0 captivating match played at Mogadishu Stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

