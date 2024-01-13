Turkey and Somalia agree to enhance diplomatic and bilateral relations

Somalia’s State Minister and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Omar has on Thursday held meeting with met Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister in Ankara.

The high level between the two officials focused on strengthening the bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Both sides also engaged discussions on bolstering the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group which has gained momentum in various parts of the country.

The ministers reiterated the significance of close cooperation to advance important issues mutually beneficial to both sides.

Omar expressed gratitude to the Minister for the meeting and pledged the federal government’s unwavering commitment to enhance existing good diplomatic relations between Somalia and Turkey.

He underscored the need for Turkey to Somalia in the ongoing counter -terrorism efforts to eradicate the Islamist insurgents from the Horn of Africa Nation.

On his part, the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister, reaffirmed Turkish’s government undertaking to continue supporting Somalia in its endeavour to become a fully-fledged State and its quest for economic and security reforms.

Turkey supports Somalia in different areas including providing training to Somalia National Army, State building processes, economic and institutional development and humanitarian assistance.

