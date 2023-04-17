Somali Finance Minister in Washington for meeting

The Minister of Finance, Dr Elmi Mohamud Nur in Washington town for a meeting to discuss financial reforms.

Central bankers, finance ministers, executives, and civil-society leaders are meeting at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings this week with an ambitious economic reform and fiscal agenda.

The Spring Meetings of the IMF and the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) which run for three days aimed to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

During this time, featured are also seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world’s financial system.

