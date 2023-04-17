Attacks and threats against journalists and media stations in Somalia continue with impunity

Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) is alarmed by the continued and endless attacks and other threats against journalists and media stations in Somalia as the perpetrators of these attacks continue their crimes with total impunity. SJS is calling for the Somalia authorities to respect the right to freedom f expression and press freedom, investigate press freedom violators and bring them to the courts of the law and give journalists safe environs where they are able to report freely and safely without fear of reprisals.”

On 28 February 2023, During a meeting with local media directors, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Mr. Hassan Moalin Mohamud together with the Permanent Secretary of the ministry Mr. Faysal Adan and the director of the Department of Communication and Awareness Ms. Ugbad Nor ordered the independent media to refrain from interviews and programs criticizing the government. According to journalists who attended the meeting, the Minister instructed the media to “stop discussing the persecution and targeting of SJS Secretary Abdalle Mumin” as the Federal Parliament begun debating Abdalle’s unlawful detention.

On 2 March 2023, Somali police at the Aden Adde International Airport, Mogadishu, briefly detained freelance photojournalist Said Yusuf Warsame who was invited to cover an event to the airport during the arrest. He was arrested at the Airport police station at 10:00am and was released at 1:30pm local time without charges.