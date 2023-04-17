Somalia attends IGAD’s meeting on deteriorating security in Sudan

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud alongside leaders from Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the warring parties in Sudan.

President Mohamud asked IGAD leaders to take a firm position on the crisis to restore peace in the country by asking the leaders to dispatch IGAD delegates to intervene in the situation.

The President spoke on Sunday during a virtual meeting with IGAD Heads of State on the deteriorating security in Sudan.

Those in the emergency session were Presidents Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) and William Ruto (Kenya).

The leaders called on the Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to stop the war and return to the negotiation table.

IGAD resolved to send Presidents Kiir, President Ruto and President Guelleh at the earliest possible time to reconcile the conflicting groups.

They said stability in Sudan is key to the region’s social and economic well-being.

The conflict, they added, undermines the peace progress achieved over the last four months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

