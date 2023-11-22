Somali disaster agency dispatches tones of aid to flood ridden Beledweyn

Tuesday saw the arrival of first aid supplies for those affected by the flooding in Beledweyne town, as the Shabelle River overflowed its banks as a result of the region’s intense El Nino rainfall.

According to the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), a plane carrying seven tons of relief has been sent to Beledweyne. In the next several hours, three more planes with more food supplies will be dispatched to the town.

When Abdullahi Ahmed Maalin Sufurow, the governor of the Hiiraan region, accepted the donation at Ugas Khalifa Airport, he stressed that the needs of the many people impacted by the floods and rains cannot be met by one or two food-carrying planes.

“I am grateful to SoDMA for responding to our call and bringing the aid. While we appreciate this initial assistance, we recognize that it alone cannot fully meet the needs of the displaced people. We will ensure that aid will be distributed to the most affected individuals,” said Governor Sufurow.

Due to the El Nino weather phenomena, the Horn of Africa is suffering severe rains and flooding. This has resulted in numerous deaths and widespread displacement, particularly in Somalia where the rains have wrecked bridges and submerged residential areas.Extreme weather events are happening more frequently and intensely in the Horn of Africa, which is one of the areas most vulnerable to climate change.

The area has been experiencing its worst drought in forty years, following several unsuccessful rainy seasons that destroyed farmland and livestock and left millions of people without food.

Humanitarian organizations have expressed concern that the situation will only become worse and have demanded immediate international action given El Nino is predicted to persist until at least April 2024.

