South west state President champions for completion of constitution and NCC agreement

President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, state president of the South West regional state, publicly supported the completion of Somalia’s constitution and the implementation of the National Consultative Council’s agreement in Baidoa on May 27, 2023.

Speaking on Tuesday, the President emphasized that it is everyone’s duty to change the political landscape of the nation during a meeting between regional and federal lawmakers elected from South West states.

The country’s presidential system was endorsed in May of the previous year by the National Consultative Council (NCC), which included federal leaders like President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, four regional leaders, and the mayor of Mogadishu.

The NCC also decided to unify the election schedules and introduce direct elections as early as next year.

The regional parliamentary and regional leadership elections are scheduled for November 30 of the same year, after the local council elections on June 30 of the following year, in accordance with the NCC agreements.

The nation’s leaders had decided that there would only be two political parties vying for supremacy.

The NCC’s agreement is anticipated to be brought before Parliament for approval in the upcoming weeks.

Nevertheless, a number of well-known politicians, such as the former prime minister and president Sheikh Sharif, opposed the agreements and the Somali Parliament’s obligation to uphold the nation’s laws, the Constitution, and the Parliament’s bylaws.

