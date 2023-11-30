Somali Civil Aviation Authority denies reports of a plane crash in Somalia

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority has rebutted reports of a plane crash in the country.

The SCAA in a statement to the media, said that all planes have safely reached their respective destination in the last 24 hours.

The press statement from the agency came hours after reports emerged of a plane crash near Merca town in the Lower Shabelle region on Wednesday.

“There has been no aircraft accident within Somalia countrywide. All aircraft operating within Somalia’s airports/airspace have safely reached their destinations, with no incidents reported in the past 24 hours.” SCAA.

The agency appealed to social media users to stop spreading fake news that would create tension in the country.

On 11th of July this year a passenger plane on a domestic flight crash-landed at Aden Abdulle International Airport in the capital Mogadishu.

However , all the 30 passengers and four crew members aboard the ill-fated plane luckily survived.

