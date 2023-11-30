ATMIS Police trainers conduct training for Somali Police officers in Kismayo town

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) Police trainers have on Wednesday provided training to officers drawn from the Somali Police Force (SPF) officers at Dalahxis, Midnimo, and Central Police stations in Kismayo town, Jubbaland State.

According to ATMIS, the training majorly focused on ethics and proper conduct of the officers while in their line of various duties to serve the public.

The sessions equipped the officers with improved and enhanced essential knowledge skills that would help them in responding to and curbing crimes in the regional State.

The ATMIS Police component said that it remains committed to enhancing Somalia Police Forces capacity through specialised training and mentorship.

The UN backed Peace Mission in Somalia has in recent past conducted similar training to Somali Police Forces in its endeavour to uplift the capabilities of the force to combatting with criminal activities and dispense justice to the Somali People.

