Somali Cabinet Greenlights Nepotism: Relatives Score Top Govt. Roles!

By Abdirazak Ali

The recent approval of members of the senior management of the Somali Strategic Agency by the Cabinet of Ministers has sparked a heated debate in Somalia.

The focus of the discussion lies on the appointment of Habibo Sheikh Adan, who is the daughter of a member of the Somali Parliament. This revelation has led to accusations of bias and nepotism, raising concerns about the fairness and transparency of the government’s hiring practices.

Social media platforms have become a hotbed for discussions surrounding this issue, with many individuals expressing their discontent with what they perceive as preferential treatment based on family connections.

In response to these concerns, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has defended the appointment of Habibo Sheikh Adan, stating that children born to heads of the federal government have the right to hold government positions. However, this justification has not appeased those who believe that positions should be awarded solely on merit and qualifications.

Unfortunately, attempts to gather the opinion of the speaker of the parliament, who is the father of Habibo Sheikh Adan, were unsuccessful.

This lack of accessibility raises questions about transparency and accountability within the government. It is crucial for officials to address the concerns of the public and engage in open dialogue to maintain trust and credibility.

The issue of nepotism extends beyond Habibo Sheikh Adan’s appointment. Minister of Trade Jibril Abdirashid Haji’s recent statement about hiring his own family members has further fueled the controversy.

Although he later apologized and claimed that he had not given any government positions to his relatives, the initial statement only added to the perception that nepotism is prevalent within the government.

Furthermore, the appointment of President Hassan Sheikh’s daughter, Jihan Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, as an advisor to the president has raised eyebrows. Her frequent presence alongside the president during official trips and engagements has led to concerns that non-relatives of government officials may face limited opportunities for government employment.

This perception undermines the principles of equal opportunity and fairness that are essential for a functioning democracy.

Nepotism erodes public trust and confidence in the government, as it creates an environment where individuals with influential connections are prioritized over qualified candidates.

Such practices discourage talented and capable individuals from pursuing government positions, as they perceive a lack of fairness in the selection process.

To address these concerns, the Somali government must prioritize transparency and meritocracy in its hiring practices. Clear guidelines and regulations should be established to prevent the undue influence of personal connections in government appointments.

The promotion of a fair and competitive job market will not only attract skilled professionals but also contribute to the overall development and stability of the country.

The recent appointments of relatives to senior government positions in Somalia have ignited a contentious debate on nepotism.

The concerns raised by the public highlight the need for a fair and transparent selection process that prioritizes merit over personal connections.



Upholding these principles is crucial for fostering public trust and ensuring the effective functioning of the government.

