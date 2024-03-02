Somali Army Kills 23 al-Shabab Militants in Central Somalia Operation

In a planned operation conducted on Friday, the Somali army, supported by international partners, successfully eliminated at least 23 al-Shabab militants in central Somalia. The joint forces targeted strategic areas, including Ali Yabal, Qalan Qal, and Sumadale, located in the El-Dhere district of the Galgadud region.

The operation aimed at countering the presence of militants who had gathered in these areas, posing a threat to the security and stability of the region.

As a result of the operation, 23 militants were neutralized, and an additional 20 sustained injuries, severely crippling the capabilities of the al-Shabab group in the targeted region.

The Somali army, in collaboration with locally mobilized fighters, initiated a military offensive in August 2022, with the objective of liberating parts of central Somalia from the grip of the al-Shabab militant group. This latest operation represents a continuation of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the organization and restore peace and security in the affected areas.

Al-Shabab, a militant group, has been a persistent threat to Somalia’s stability for more than a decade. The group emerged in the early 2000s as an offshoot of the Islamic Courts Union (ICU) and has since sought to establish its version of strict Islamic governance in Somalia. Al-Shabab has been responsible for numerous acts of violence, including suicide bombings, assassinations, and attacks on military and civilian targets.

The efforts of the Somali army, backed by international partners, to counter al-Shabab have yielded significant results. Through targeted operations, intelligence gathering, and enhanced coordination, the joint forces have been able to disrupt the group’s activities and weaken its capabilities.

This has included liberating territories previously under the control of al-Shabab and diminishing their capacity to carry out large-scale attacks.

