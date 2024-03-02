Former Somali President Farmajo Returns to Mogadishu to Resolve Constitutional Debate

Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo returned to Mogadishu on Friday, expressing his commitment to resolving the ongoing debate surrounding the country’s constitution.

With the aim of mediating between opposition members and the current administration led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Farmajo highlighted the shared concerns that have deeply polarized Somali politics. His visit addresses the contentious amendments proposed for the Somali constitution, which are currently under discussion in parliament.

In a media address, Farmajo emphasized the paramount importance of unity and consensus.

“The purpose of my efforts is to reconcile the differences and ensure the protection of Somalia’s unity. The well-being of our nation must bring together the Somali people and their government.” Farmajo’s return signifies a commitment to fostering national unity and finding a resolution to the constitutional crisis that has gripped the country. He stated.

At the heart of the constitutional debate are key proposals, including the transition from a prime ministerial to a presidential system, with the addition of a vice president, and the adoption of a two-party system for upcoming elections.

These proposed changes have encountered resistance from the opposition, leading to a political impasse that has hindered progress and stability.

In the coming days, Farmajo plans to engage in discussions with influential political figures, including former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and leaders from the opposition. These talks aim to forge a path towards consensus and find common ground on the constitutional amendments.

Despite the steadfast position of President Mohamud’s government on the proposed changes, Farmajo remains optimistic about the possibility of reaching a middle ground. He asserted, “I am here to talk about the future,” promising to unveil his plans for reconciliation in due course.

The return of Farmajo to Mogadishu carries significant weight, given his previous experience as the country’s president. His presence in the capital city represents a renewed commitment to dialogue and a deep desire to bring about a resolution to the constitutional debate that has hindered progress in Somalia.

The former president’s involvement in mediating the discussions underscores the recognition of his diplomatic skills and his ability to bridge divides.

Farmajo’s return to Mogadishu to address the constitutional crisis demonstrates the importance of dialogue, compromise, and reconciliation in resolving complex political issues.

The eyes of the Somali people and the international community are on the leaders as they embark on this crucial process. The hope is that their collective efforts will lead to a constitutional framework that reflects the aspirations of the Somali people, promotes stability, and consolidates the progress made in the country’s democratic journey.

