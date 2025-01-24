On Thursday, Mohamed Abukar Zubayr, the newly appointed Ambassador of Somalia to Russia, formally presented a copy of his credentials to Mikhail Bogdanov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and Africa.

In a meeting held at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mohamed Abukar expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm reception extended to him by Deputy Minister Bogdanov.

The Ambassador also took the opportunity to emphasize his commitment to enhancing the bilateral ties between Somalia and Russia.

During their discussions, Ambassador Abukar conveyed his hope that both countries would continue to build upon their diplomatic relationship and collaborate on various issues of mutual interest, including economic development, security, and regional stability. He highlighted the importance of cooperation in addressing shared challenges and advancing opportunities for both nations.

The meeting underscores the Somali government’s efforts to strengthen its diplomatic relations with Russia and enhance its presence in the international arena.

Both sides expressed a strong willingness to deepen their engagement and work together to foster greater ties across multiple sectors, contributing to the long-term development of both countries.

This event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of Somalia to expand and solidify its diplomatic partnerships worldwide.