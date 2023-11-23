SODMA receives a consignment of aid from a Turkish Humanitarian agency for flood ravaged families

Somali Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim received a shipment of aid consisting of food items, mosquito nets and raincoats from the Humanitarian Relief Foundation ( IHH) in the capital Mogadishu on Thursday.

The donation is expected to be disbursed to flood-ravaged families across the country.

Moallim thanked the humanitarian Organization for its continuous, unwavering support of Somalia and pledged that aid consignments will be delivered to flood victims in the coming days.

On their part, the IHH officials undertook a commitment to further enhance support to families who have been severely impacted by the flood situation in the country.

Somalia is currently facing a humanitarian crisis due to the deyr rains that have caused havoc across the Horn of Africa Nation especially in central and southern parts.

The ongoing floods in the country have so far killed at least 53 people and displaced thousands of others from their homes after rivers burst their banks, especially in Jubbaland and Hirshabelle States.

