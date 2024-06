Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim of the Somali National Disaster Agency has signed a strategic agreement with Abdifatah Adan Mo’allim, the head of Qatar Charity in Somalia to collaborate on disaster recovery, resilience, humanitarian assistance, and capacity building for SoDMA staff.

Qatar Charity will support SODMA in providing emergency supplies, equipping NEOC, and collaborating in disaster response. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of the Agency and other officials.