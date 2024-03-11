SODMA distributes humanitarian aid to deserving families in Banadir region to make them observe Ramadhan

Somali National Disaster Management Agency has on Sunday evening embarked on distributing relief aid to the Somali people at the advent of Ramadhan.

300 vulnerable families living in Banadir’s Hamar Jajab district benefitted from the humanitarian supplies aimed at cushioning the families from the effects of natural calamities and assist them in observing the month of Ramadhan.

Sahra Ali Yusuf, who is the Director of Relief at SoDMA, along with the District Administration and MP Hussein Ali Haji, witnessed the distribution of the aid, which is a positive step towards helping those in need.

On Saturday, the disaster agency dispatched humanitarian relief grant to Somali citizens living in Puntland State and SSC Khatumo transitional administration who have been ravaged by floods and conflict.

SODMA has in recent days stepped up humanitarian activities in a bid to support the Somali people who have been severely impacted by the recent El-Nino floods and natural disasters and put food on their table during this holy month of Ramadhan.

