Muslims start observing the holy month of Ramadhan across the globe

The Somali people and Muslim across the world on Monday began observing the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, following the sighting of the crescent moon in several countries including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Somali leaders led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre congratulated the Somali people and the entire Islamic community on the advent of the holy month, calling for the bolstering of help to vulnerable families within the community.

In a statement issued from the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu, President Mohamud emphasized the significance of Ramadan—a time of mercy, reflection, and spiritual renewal.

He called upon all citizens to pray for peace, security, and prosperity for their nation, expressing hopes that the country will overcome the myriad challenges plaguing it.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) also sent messages of greetings and congratulations to the people of Somalia and all Muslim faithful and extends best wishes as they commence the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

“Somalia is known for the strong religious and social ties. May the teachings of Islam inspire us during the Holy Month of Ramadhan and renew our hope and purpose to promote national peace, unity, and reconciliation in Somalia,” said Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef in a statement.

Ambassador Souef also urged the public to work closely with the Somali Security Forces and ATMIS to ensure public safety and security and avert any disruptions of peace by Al-Shabaab.

He pledged ATMIS’s commitment to continue to fulfil its mandate of supporting the Somali Security Forces to ensure the safety and security of the Somali people and their property within our areas of responsibility

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (sawm), prayer (salah), reflection, and community.

During this holy month, Muslims commemorate the revelation of the Qur’an, and fast from food and drink during the sunlight hours as a means of drawing closer to Allah and cultivating self-control, gratitude, and compassion for those less fortunate. Ramad

