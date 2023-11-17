SoDMA delivers six tons of aid to flood-hit Bardere

The Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has successfully delivered six tons of crucial humanitarian aid to Bardere, a district in the Gedo region.

Bardere, one of the areas hardest hit by the floods, has been grappling with the aftermath of the disaster, which has left its population in dire need of assistance.

The humanitarian aid, consisting of food, water, medicine, and other essential supplies, was transported by plane and arrived in Baardheere on Thursday, 16 November 2023.

The floods, triggered by the overflow of the Jubba River, submerged vast stretches of land in Bardere, causing widespread destruction and displacing numerous families. The impact of the floods was further compounded by the damages inflicted on roads, bridges, and infrastructure, impeding access to the affected areas for relief workers.

Recognizing the urgent need for assistance, the Disaster Management Agency had previously dispatched large boats to rescue individuals trapped by the rising waters and relocate them to safer locations.

The humanitarian aid delivered by SoDMA aims to alleviate the ongoing crisis and support the recovery efforts of local authorities and communities in Bardere.

With food, water, medicine, and essential items now available to those affected, the hope is to mitigate the suffering caused by the combined effects of droughts and floods that have ravaged the region.

The floods in Bardere and other parts of Somalia were primarily caused by the El Niño phenomenon, which brought heavy rains to the Horn of Africa region. These torrential downpours triggered landslides, flash floods, and a myriad of challenges for communities already grappling with recurring droughts, conflicts, and insecurity. The floods exacerbated an already dire situation, leading to the displacement of thousands of people and the destruction of vital agricultural crops and livestock.

