SODMA Commissioner meets Prison Chief to discuss bolstering humanitarian support for inmates

Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim has on Saturday received, General Mahad Abdirahman Adam, Chief of the National Custodial Corps.

The discussions at the agency’s Head Quarters in the Nation capital Mogadishu centred on various important issues including extending the ongoing humanitarian support by the agency to the Somali prisoners incarcerated in the various cells across the country especially in Mogadishu central prison

The commissioner and the prisoners boss also discuss the welfare of the inmates across the country and the need for uplifting their wellbeing and livelihood.

The both sides underscored the significance of closer cooperation between the agency and the Prison department to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches the families out behind bars for diverse offences and the need to mould them to become responsible citizens after their imprisonment.

Commissioner Moalim expressed gratitude to Mr. Mahat for the visit and pledged the unwavering commitment by the agency to bolstering relief assistance to thousands of people being held in custody at the different cells across the country.

Mr. Mahat on his part commended the Somali National Disaster Agency for the current relentless efforts to help the Somali population who have been severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods.

The Prison boss later inspected and supervised the various the offices of the agency .

Senior officials from the custodial corps and the agency were present at the meeting.

