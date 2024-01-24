SODMA Commissioner receives humanitarian aid from Russian government in Mogadishu

The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moallim has on Wednesday received a consignment of ship aid from Russian government.

Moalim took over the relief aid at a brief ceremony held at Mogadishu sea port.

Commissioner Moalim expressed gratitude to the Russians government for the humanitarian assistance saying it would bolster the ongoing Somali government efforts to alleviating the suffering of it’s people.

He assured that the assistance will be distributed to the deserving vulnerable members of the community who have been hardly impacted by natural calamities.

This is not the first time the Russian government has provided humanitarian supplies to the Somali government to help address the biting drought and floods.

On December 1st, Somalia received 25,000 tons of grain as humanitarian aid from Russia in line with President Vladimir Putin promise to four African countries.

The death toll from torrential floods in Somalia has risen to 101, with over 2 million people displaced and 1.5 million affected across the country, killing 4,000 livestock and destroying 140,000 homes.

Southern and Central parts of the Horn of Africa Nation are among the areas severely affected by the relentless El-Nino induced floods.

