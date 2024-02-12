SODMA Commissioner meets with Senate select committee on Interior Affairs, Reconciliation, and Inter-Governmental Relations

The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management agency Mahamuud Moalim has on Saturday met with the Upper House Committee on Interior Affairs, Reconciliation, and Inter-Governmental Relations.

During the meeting, chaired by Senator Deeqa Hassan Hussein, the Commissioner presented a general report and answered questions about the emergency assistance the Agency has received, the response to the ElNiño emergencies, and the challenges faced.

The committee commended the agency for its relentless continued efforts to coordinating and distributing humanitarian relief assistance to the Somali people affected by the El-Nino induced floods.

Commissioner Moalim expressed gratitude to the committee for the session and underscored the unwavering commitment by the agency to continue supporting and bolstering help to the families severely impacted by the heavy rains and drought.

SODMA has recently heightened relief efforts to thousands of families ravaged by the natural calamities that gripped the Horn of Africa Nation which have devastated homes and decimated livestock and crops.

