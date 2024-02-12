Newly appointed Kenya Envoy to Somalia presents papers to acting Foreign Affairs Minister

Somalia’s acting Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar, has on received copies of his credentials, the newly appointed Kenya Ambassador to Somalia Cyprian Kubai Iringo.

Omar who received the papers in a brief ceremony held at his office in the capital Mogadishu, wished the ambassador well as he embarks on his new role of serving his Nation.

Ambassador Iringo on his part expressed gratitude to the minister for the warm reception he was accorded and pledged to bolster and strengthen the cooperation between Kenya and Somalia.

He takes over the reign from Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Thomas Chepkuto, who has completed his tour of duty in the Horn of Africa Nation.

Kenya is among troop contributing countries to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

