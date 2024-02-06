SODMA Commissioner meets head of IMC-Somalia to discuss efforts to address humanitarian crisis in the country

Somali National Disaster Disaster Management Agency (SODMA)Commissioner, Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle has on Tuesday held meeting with Mr. Ronald-Paul Veilleux, the head of the International Medical Corps (IMC) – Somalia at the agency’s headquarters in the Nation capital Mogadishu.

The two parties engaged in a productive discussion regarding the acceleration and speeding up of humanitarian aid delivery to the Somali people who have been severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods.

They also discussed identification and addressing of the barriers that impede the humanitarian response efforts in the country.

Commissioner Moalim expressed gratitude at Mr. Ronald for the meeting, underscoring the unwavering commitment by the Somali government in bolstering relief aid for the Somali population adversely affected by the El-Nino rains.

On his part, Mr. Ronald commended the relentless efforts by SODMA in coordinating and delivering relief assistance to the vulnerable families across the country.

He highlighted the significance of closer cooperation between the two entities in fostering and enhancing humanitarian support to Somalia.

SODMA has recently been involved in the coordination and disbursement of humanitarian relief aid to the Somali people who have been plagued by the recurrent natural calamities and heavy torrential rains that have disrupted livelihoods and decimated livestock and crops.

