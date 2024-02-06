Prime Minister Barre congratulates Yemen’s newly appointed Premier

Somalia Federal Government Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has extended his warmest congratulations to the newly appointed Prime Minister of Yemen, Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.

In a statement carried on his official X handle formerly Twitter, Prime Minister Barre wished continued progress, prosperity and stability to the people of Yemen.

The statement read that on behalf of the Government and the People of Somalia, I extend my warmest congratulations and blessing to H.E Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak on his new role as the Prime Minister of our neighborly Republic of Yemen, I wish continued progress, prosperity and stability to the people and Government of Yemen.

The United Nations backed Yemen government named Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak as the new prime minister in an appointment that caught many people by surprise.

A Presidential decree issued on Monday by Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council announced bin Mubarak’s appointment as Prime Minister and assigned the outgoing prime minister to the post of presidential adviser.

His appointment comes amid growing tension in the Red Sea following sustained attacks by Hothi rebels which have sparked retaliatory strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom.

