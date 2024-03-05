SNA Chief meets UNSOS Head to discuss enhancing logistical support and training to Somali Army

The Commander of the Somali National Army Major Gen. Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin held meeting with the Head of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) Qurat-ul-Ain Sadozai in Mogadishu on Monday.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu discussed various important issues including strengthening cooperation between the United Nations body and the Somali government in bolstering logistical support to the Somali government forces as they assume full security responsibilities from the outgoing ATMIS peace keepers.

The discussion also focused on enhancing the training and support offered by the agency to the Somali military in a bid to uplift their skills as they continue to battle with Al-Shabab in the battle front.

The SNA Chief thanked the UN body for its continuous support to the Somali military and called on the agency to bolster its diverse support to armed forces to make them respond to the emerging trends of crime.

The UNSOS head underscored the unwavering commitment by the organization to continue supporting Somali government forces especially the military to boost their skills and knowledge to make them efficiently perform their primary responsibilities of protecting the country from external aggression and its endeavors to establish a stable and secure Somalia.

Senior Somali military officials and those from UNSOS were present at the meeting.

Currently, UNSOS provides non-lethal logistical support to Somali security forces. It supports 14,900 Somali National Army (SNA) and 1,000 Somali Police Force (SPF) personnel in joint or coordinated operations with (ATMIS) forces with the intention to increase support to 18,900 SSF, per security Council mandate.

