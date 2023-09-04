Shooting at Ottawa wedding leaves two Somali individuals dead and six injured

A shooting incident took place outside a wedding in Ottawa, Canada on Saturday night, resulting in the loss of two lives and injuries to six others, as confirmed by the Ottawa Police Service.

Responding to reports of shots fired shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers and first responders swiftly arrived at the scene. The victims, who were attending a wedding at a conference center on Gibford Drive, were targeted outside the event venue, according to the press release issued by the police.

The deceased individuals have been identified as 26-year-old Said Mohamed Ali and 29-year-old Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, both hailing from Toronto.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit has taken charge of the investigation into the shooting. As part of their efforts, they are thoroughly exploring all investigative angles. However, the police stated in the press release that, at this stage, there is no indication that this was a hate-motivated incident.

No arrests have been made thus far, and the police are urging witnesses to come forward with any information they may have. Additionally, investigators are seeking surveillance, doorbell, or dashcam footage from residents, visitors, and businesses in the vicinity of the incident.

The Ottawa Police expressed their deep concern over the violence that unfolded, labeling it tragic and unacceptable.

They emphasized their commitment to reaching out to community leaders to ensure that the families of the victims receive the necessary support during this difficult time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

