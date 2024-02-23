Senior Al-Shabaab Commanders killed in an airstrike in Central Somalia

Senior commanders of the terror group have been eliminated in an airstrike carried out by the Somali National Army, supported by international allies.

The operation targeted the militants’ largest bases in Galhareeri district, known to be one of their strongholds.

Military sources revealed that the strike was launched when a substantial number of Al-Shabaab members were present at the targeted base. The Somali National Army is currently engaged in an ongoing operation, and a comprehensive report on the number of militants neutralized will be released soon.

Galhareeri has been a key focus for the Somali National Army and its international partners, as they intensify efforts to liberate the region from the grip of the group.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared an all-out war against Al-Shabaab, leading to the government’s relentless offensive in central Somalia.

