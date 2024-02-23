President Mohamud Signs Somalias Defense and Economic Deal with Turkey

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia has officially endorsed and ratified the Defense and Economic Agreement between Somalia and the Republic of Türkiye.

The agreement, recently approved by the Federal Parliament, heralds a new era in Somalia’s pursuit of a safe and thriving future.

Speaking about the agreement, President Mohamud emphasized its profound significance, stating that it reflects a shared dedication to combatting various forms of illegal activities while facilitating the establishment of a robust naval force critical to safeguarding Somalia’s maritime security.

Furthermore, the president highlighted the agreement’s potential to strengthen Somalia’s blue economy, foster the development of vital economic sectors, and create abundant opportunities for the Somali people and the entire region.

Expressing deep appreciation, President Mohamud extended gratitude to the Republic of Türkiye for their steadfast, timely support, and unwavering commitment to fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

This landmark agreement sets the stage for enhanced collaboration between Somalia and Türkiye, fostering greater security and economic growth, and paving the way for a brighter future for Somalia and its people.

