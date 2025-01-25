Security forces in Bosaaso, Bari region have initiated a major operation targeting foreign nationals in the city following a series of security concerns.

The operation comes after authorities reported finding explosives in a residence previously occupied by a foreign man.

The individual, who was allegedly involved in planting bombs, was shot and killed last night by security forces during an attempted bombing in the heart of the city.

The authorities have not disclosed the identity of the deceased or the full details surrounding the incident but emphasized that the operation is aimed at addressing increasing security threats posed by foreign militants in the region.

Local residents are advised to stay alert as the security forces continue their search for further potential threats.