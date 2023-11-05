Seasoned Diplomat Richard H. Riley Selected as New U.S. Ambassador to Somalia

Washington D.C., United States – The U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen career diplomat Richard H. Riley as the next ambassador to Somalia.

Riley’s appointment marks the fourth ambassador to serve in Somalia since the resumption of diplomatic ties in 2013, highlighting the ongoing commitment of the United States to strengthen bilateral relations with the East African nation.

With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Riley brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Since joining the foreign service in 1986, he has served in 12 countries across Asia, Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Notably, he has completed multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, demonstrating his deep understanding of complex conflict zones. Riley has also held significant positions such as Assistant Chief of Mission in Kabul, Deputy Chief of Mission for Yemen, and U.S. Consulate General in Peshawar, Pakistan.

In his opening statement to the Senate Committee last month, Riley expressed confidence in his ability to assume the responsibilities of the ambassadorship in Somalia. He highlighted his extensive experience in senior leadership roles within Muslim-majority countries, emphasizing his successful collaboration with U.S. military, USAID, and other interagency partners in combating global terrorism.

As Ambassador Riley prepares to assume his new post, he follows in the footsteps of notable predecessors who have contributed to strengthening U.S.-Somalia relations. Ambassador Stephen Schwartz became the first U.S. ambassador to Somalia after the civil war in June 2016, followed by Donald Yamamoto in October 2018. Larry André Jr. served as the ambassador from February 2022 to July 2023. Each of these ambassadors brought with them a wealth of experience and expertise gained from their extensive diplomatic careers.

Riley’s appointment reaffirms the significance that the U.S. government places on its relationship with Somalia.

The United States has remained committed to supporting Somalia’s journey towards stability and progress, particularly in the aftermath of years of protracted instability and civil war. As Ambassador Riley assumes his role, his diplomatic acumen and extensive background in conflict zones will undoubtedly contribute to fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

With his wealth of experience and expertise, Ambassador Riley is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future path of collaboration and engagement between the United States and Somalia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

