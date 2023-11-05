Somalia govt Marks 105th Anniversary of Italy’s Republic Founding in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia – Officials of the Somali government gathered to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Union of Italian Republic.

The event, held in Mogadishu, was attended by esteemed dignitaries including the Italian Ambassador to Somalia, the Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces, the Director General of the Ministry of Information, and other government officials who conveyed their congratulations to the Italian government and its people on this momentous occasion.

Mr. Abdullahi Khair Duale, the Director General of the Ministry of Information, expressed his happiness in participating in the celebration, emphasizing the longstanding bond between the governments of Somalia and Italy.

The Republic of Italy was officially established on November 4, 1918, and over the years, the governments of Somalia and Italy have cultivated a strong partnership. Italy has played a significant role in implementing various development projects within Somalia, contributing to the nation’s progress and growth.

