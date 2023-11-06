Qatar charity empowers 130 families economically in Somalia

The Qatar Charity (QC) has implemented two large projects to improve the livelihoods of the neediest groups in several areas in the cities of Mogadishu and Hargeisa in Somalia, benefiting 130 families.

The first project involved 32 grocery stores that sell vegetables and 13 shops for needy families in Mogadishu to provide them with job opportunities and increase their income.

The second project included the distribution of 57 sewing machines in Hargeisa and 28 machines in Mogadishu to needy families in several areas of the cities, with the aim of empowering women and giving them the opportunity to practice sewing, increase their income, and help their families.

This humanitarian support confirms Qatar Charity’s commitment to providing support to fragile communities and enabling them to live in dignity through income-generating projects, providing job and training opportunities, and building a better future for them and their families.

Rayan National Foundation Director Dr. Mohamed Hassan Nour thanked Qatar Charity for their support of needy families in Somalia, stressing that these projects come at an important time as Somalia suffers from difficult economic challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

