Deadly Floods Devastate Somalia as Heavy Rains Continue; Thousands Displaced

At least fourteen lives have been tragically lost, and numerous homes destroyed in flash and riverine floods caused by torrential rains in Somalia, according to the United Nations humanitarian agency.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that since the onset of the 2023 deyr (October to December) rainy season, floods have affected over 405,652 individuals, predominantly in four federal member states.

While the majority of those affected are still residing within their settlements, approximately 47,000 people have been forced to relocate to higher ground in an effort to escape the imminent risk of flooding. The rainfall continues unabated, prompting both the UN and the Somali government to issue warnings that the heavy precipitation experienced in various parts of the country is projected to spread and intensify across multiple regions.

Last month, the UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA, predicted that eastern Africa would face above-average rainfall during the October-December period due to the El Niño phenomenon. El Niño is a natural climate pattern associated with heightened global temperatures, leading to drought in some areas and excessive rainfall in others.

The current forecast indicates a more than 90% likelihood of an El Niño event, with above-normal rainfall expected in the coming days across various locations. The arrival of El Niño typically results in substantial crop damage, livestock losses, infrastructure destruction, and an increased risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera, malaria, and rift valley fever due to compromised sanitation and limited access to clean water.

These challenges are particularly acute for populations vulnerable to flooding.

The situation in Somalia remains critical as the heavy rains persist and the number of affected individuals continues to rise. The humanitarian community is mobilizing resources and coordinating efforts to provide assistance to those impacted by the floods. Urgent interventions are required to ensure the safety, well-being, and basic needs of the affected population, including shelter, clean water, food, and medical support.

