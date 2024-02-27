Qardho District Inaugurates Modern Market to Empower Small Businesses & Mitigate Flood Risks

Qardho District’s Governor, Abdi Said Qaal, along with Deputy Governors, the Acting Secretary of the Municipal Government, local council members, the central station’s Commander, and department directors, came together on Monday to inaugurate a new market aimed at supporting small businesses.

The modern facility, designed specifically for small-scale traders previously operating in flood-prone drainage areas, is part of a comprehensive initiative to enhance urban infrastructure and safety in the region.

The relocation of businesses to the new market is in line with ongoing efforts to mitigate flood risks, which include the opening of floodgates and the demolition of at-risk homes.

The inauguration ceremony marked an important milestone in the district’s commitment to providing a safe and conducive environment for small businesses to thrive.

Small business owners currently situated in vulnerable drainage zones were given a three-day window to transition to the new market space.

This transition will not only protect them from the risks of flooding but also ensure that they have access to comprehensive services essential for their business operations.

The newly inaugurated market is poised to become a vibrant hub for a diverse range of local enterprises. Vendors offering a wide array of products, including vegetables, fruits, meat, milk, clothes, shoes, and other essentials, will populate the market. This reflects the district’s dedication to supporting and promoting the growth of various small businesses within the community. By providing a dedicated space for these traders, the district aims to create an environment that fosters economic growth, entrepreneurship, and resilience.

The modern market facility has been thoughtfully designed to meet the specific needs of small-scale traders. It offers a secure and well-organized space that will enhance their ability to conduct business effectively.

The market’s infrastructure includes stalls, storage spaces, sanitation facilities, and adequate lighting, ensuring that traders can operate comfortably and safely both during the day and at night.

The relocation of businesses from flood-prone areas to the new market is an integral part of the district’s broader efforts to mitigate the risks associated with flooding. By moving businesses to a safer location, the district can protect both the livelihoods of small business owners and the overall well-being of the community.

The opening of floodgates and the demolition of at-risk homes further demonstrate the district’s commitment to safeguarding its residents and fostering a resilient and sustainable environment.

The inauguration of the new market signifies a significant step forward in Qardho District’s journey toward enhancing urban infrastructure and promoting economic development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

