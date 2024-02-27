East & Horn of Africa Special Forces Unite for Intensive Counter-Terrorism Training in Kenya

Special forces from countries across the East and Horn of Africa regions have embarked on a two-week-long Joint Multinational Field Training Exercise (FTX) in Kenya, aimed at bolstering their capabilities in countering terrorism.

The exercise, spearheaded by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), sees the participation of Somalia’s US-trained Danab Special Forces and troops from Djibouti, Tanzania, Rwanda, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The significance of this military exercise lies in its ability to bring together personnel from diverse nations to enhance readiness, promote cooperation, and prepare regional partners for both regional and international missions.

The host KDF issued a statement highlighting the objectives of the exercise, stating, “This significant military exercise, hosted by the Kenya Defence Forces, brings together participants from various nations to enhance readiness, foster cooperation, and prepare regional partners for regional and international missions.”

During the two-week exercise, the participating troops will focus on immersive training in practical war tactics and manoeuvrability skills. They will undergo rigorous training in areas such as Room Clearance Procedures, Counter-IED Measures, and Medical Evacuation Procedures. This collaborative effort aims to equip the participants with essential skills to effectively fulfil their roles in maintaining peace and security in the region.

The Counter Insurgency, Terrorism, and Stability Operations Center (CITSO) in Nanyuki, located in Laikipia County, is the backdrop for this comprehensive training exercise. This state-of-the-art facility provides an ideal environment for troops to simulate real-world scenarios and hone their tactical proficiency.

The joint exercise serves as a testament to the commitment of the participating nations to combatting terrorism and ensuring regional stability.

By pooling their resources and expertise, the forces aim to enhance their collective capability to counter evolving threats posed by terrorist organizations.

Additionally, the exercise provides an opportunity for the troops to foster closer relationships, strengthen interoperability, and develop a shared understanding of operational procedures.

