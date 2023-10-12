Puntland’s leader jets back to Garowe amidst looming political turmoil in the region

President Said Abdullahi Deni of Puntland state of Somalia has arrived in Garowe following a diplomatic tour that took him to the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

The timing of President Deni’s return coincides with mounting concerns from opposition groups regarding the upcoming regional elections, adding fuel to the already simmering political tensions in the region.

Prominent opposition figures have gathered for a two-day summit aimed at deliberating on the region’s electoral path, as disagreements with the current administration continue to linger.

The focus of the summit revolves around the diverging views on the election process and the urgency of conducting a free and fair vote within the limited timeframe.

The Puntland government, has been a staunch advocate for universal suffrage elections, drawing inspiration from the recent successful local council elections held across various districts.



The government’s stance is rooted in the belief that a broader electoral participation would ensure a more representative democratic process. However, opposition leaders argue that time constraints, with President Deni’s term expiring in less than three months, necessitate adhering to the traditional election model previously employed in the region.

The opposition leaders, while acknowledging the president’s commitment to a transparent electoral system, emphasize the need to guarantee that the presidential elections are held by January 8, 2024.



They express concerns that any potential extension of President Deni’s term might be perceived as an attempt to hold onto power, despite his recent denial of such intentions. Suspicions and accusations of political maneuvering have further deepened the divide between the ruling party and the opposition.

Political analysts closely monitoring the situation suggest that the president’s ambitious goal of achieving a “one person, one vote” election might ultimately necessitate a term extension due to the limited time remaining in his tenure.

This possibility has heightened unease among opposition groups, who fear that an extension would consolidate the ruling party’s grip on power and undermine the democratic process.

