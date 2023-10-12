Galmudug state leader Qoorqoor visits Southern Mudug

Galmudug state President Ahmed Abdi Kariye, popularly known as Qoorqoor, is currently on a comprehensive tour of the frontlines and military bases in the southern Mudug region.

Accompanied by Federal Minister for Defence Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and Deputy Information Minister Abdirahman Al-Addala, the delegation is engaging with local elders and military personnel to assess the progress made in the region.

On Wednesday, the delegation arrived in the recently liberated town of Ba’adweyne, where they had the opportunity to interact with local elders and commend the efforts of the military personnel stationed there.

Addressing the 27th Abu Dujana units, President Qoorqoor expressed his admiration for the resilience and dedication shown by the forces. He specifically acknowledged the swift return of those who cut short their breaks to resume their duties in serving the Somali people.

President Qoorqoor highlighted the importance of their sacrifices, emphasizing that they play a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s people, honor, and dignity.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had entrusted the Galmudug leader with overseeing the military offensive in the central regions while he was on an official trip to Eritrea.

Qoorqoor’s visit aims to boost the morale of the troops, recognize their achievements, and gather first-hand information on the progress made in the region.

As President Qoorqoor continues his tour, it is expected that he will visit other key locations in the southern Mudug region, further strengthening the bond between the government and the people.

