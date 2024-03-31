Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni hosts high level UN delegation led by Special Envoy for Somalia Catriona Laing to discuss fostering humanitarian and development projects

Somalia’s Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has on Sunday held meeting with a high level UN delegation led by the United Nations Secretary General Special Representative for Somalia, Catriona Liang.

According to a statement from the Puntland’s Presidency, discussion focused on the bolstering of cooperation between the United Nations and the regional State in the humanitarian field and implementation of development projects in the state.

They also deliberated ways of having direct collaboration with the UN agencies.

In a Press Conference at the region’s State House in Garowe, President Deni said that they discussed strengthening cooperation in the humanitarian corridors and initiating and advancing development projects in the region.

On her part, Ms. Laing expressed gratitude to President Deni for the cordial reception and reiterated the UN’s unwavering commitment to tackling the challenges afflicting the regional State including the recent cholera outbreak that has wrecked havoc in the state.

She highlighted that the UN is ready to facilitate talks between the Federal government and the Puntland State to address pressing issues primarily the contentious constitution amendment in s bid to foster unity among the somali leaders

The meeting comes hours after Puntland State on Saturday night announced, withdrawing recognition and confidence in the Federal Government of Somalia, following the passage of the first four chapters of the proposed amendments into the provisional constitution by a joint sitting of the Federal Parliament.

Among those in attendance at the meeting include Vice President Ilyaas Osman Lugatoor, members of the cabinet, Director of the State palace and the region’s spokesperson.

