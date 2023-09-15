Puntland accuses Somalia government of lacking proper strategy in military offensive’s

Engineer Mohamud Aydid Dirir, the Minister of Information in Puntland, has leveled accusations against the Somali federal government, asserting its lack of a well-executed strategy in combating the extremist group Al-Shabaab. In a strongly-worded statement, Dirir expressed his belief that the government has failed to effectively deploy troops who received training in Eritrea, despite their potential to overpower the militant group. Additionally, the minister accused the federal government of neglecting its military, thereby enabling Al-Shabaab militants to kill soldiers in remote areas. Dirir has held President Hassan Sheikh and his administration responsible for the strategic failure against the militant forces.

Furthermore, Dirir has revealed that the federal government has withheld vital intelligence regarding Al-Shabaab from Puntland, thereby compromising the security of the semi-autonomous region as militants evade operations in central Somalia and seek refuge there. Dirir has highlighted cases of Al-Shabaab fighters successfully evading capture, with their current whereabouts unknown.

For over a decade, the Somali federal government has been engaged in combat against Al-Shabaab, with the support of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and various international partners. Despite considerable progress, the extremist group continues to exert control over vast rural areas of the country and carries out attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, as well as other regions.

These allegations made by the Puntland minister arise at a time when the Somali government confronts mounting pressure to stabilize the nation amid political turmoil, a humanitarian crisis, and a resurgent Al-Shabaab.

The government has yet to respond to Dirir’s claims.